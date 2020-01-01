Tokenomics de S (S)
Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply & Launch: Sonic (S) launched with an initial total token supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum token supply of Fantom (FTM). FTM holders could convert their tokens to S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after Sonic’s December 2024 launch, with a bidirectional bridge available for the first 90 days before switching to a one-way conversion.
- Inflation & Emissions:
- For four years post-launch, ~280.27 million S (~8.83% of initial supply) are allocated for block rewards, distributed to Sonic validators.
- After four years, Sonic introduces perpetual inflationary block rewards targeting a 1.75% annual inflation rate if 50% of the token is staked.
- Six months after launch, S experiences an additional inflationary emission at 1.5% of the initial supply per year (~47.63 million S), directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding and network growth. Any unused tokens are burned at the year's end.
Allocation Mechanism
- Block Rewards: Major allocation for validators as incentive for network security.
- Operational Funding: Emissions set aside for Sonic Labs to bootstrap ecosystem development, partnerships, and user growth.
- Team & Advisory: Inherited from FTM allocation, with approximately 238.13 million FTM (~7.5% of max supply) for the founders/team and 381 million FTM (~12%) for advisors/contributors. As of December 2024, these allocations were fully vested.
- Airdrops: Certain users (residents of Cuba, Iran, and the US) were prohibited from participating in the airdrop.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Staking & Validation:
- Validators: Any user staking a minimum of 50,000 S and meeting hardware requirements can become a validator and earn block rewards (token emissions + transaction fees).
- Delegators: Tokenholders can delegate S to validators, participating in network security and sharing the validator’s block rewards (minus the validator's commission).
- Governance: Staked S enables participation in protocol governance, though the exact mechanism is still under development.
- Protocol Utility: S is used for transaction fees, validator/staker rewards, ecosystem development, and governance proposals.
Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlocking Timeline
- Migration Window: FTM → S conversion was open for six months, with the first 90 days allowing for bidirectional swaps before shifting to a one-way bridge.
- Team/Advisor Unlocks: As of December 2024, all team and advisor tokens inherited from FTM were fully vested; no further lockups for these allocations.
- Validator/Delegator Rewards: Block reward emissions follow the defined schedule (four years, then perpetual inflation).
- Operational Emissions: Begin six months post-launch and continue for six years, with unused tokens burned annually.
- General Unlocks: No evidence of extended lockup schedules post-migration other than those tied explicitly to operational funding and validator rewards.
Summary Table
|Category
|Details & Figures
|Initial Total Supply
|3.18 billion S
|FTM→S Conversion
|1:1 ratio; full for six months, then one-way
|Block Rewards
|280.27M S for four years; then 1.75% target inflation
|Additional Emission
|1.5% of initial supply yearly for 6 years (Sonic Labs)
|Team & Advisors
|Fully vested as of Dec. 2024
|Staking Minimum
|50,000 S to validate
|Operational Funding
|Subject to annual burn if unused
|Unlocking Timeline
|Migration: 6 months; rewards per schedule
Implications and Considerations
- Incentive Alignment: The majority of initial emissions are directed toward validators and network participants, ensuring robust network security and engagement in early years.
- Governance Evolution: While staking-based governance mechanisms are promised, the protocol’s specific details are still under refinement; holders should monitor development updates.
- Inflationary Pressure: Transition from fixed rewards to perpetual inflation allows ongoing incentives but introduces dilution risk; net impact depends on network growth and utility demand.
- Operational Transparency: Annual burning of unused operational funds introduces deflationary offset and aligns management incentives.
Limitations
- Full post-launch allocation breakdowns, vesting details, and subsequent unlock events beyond operational and validator rewards are either not public or finalized as of the most recent update.
- Exchange listings for S are still undetermined.
Actionable Insight: For users or investors, active network participation (via staking or governance) is crucial to maximize value accrual and mitigate inflation risk. Continued monitoring of the governance framework and any updates to the token economics is strongly advised, especially as Sonic evolves post-FTM migration.
Compreender a tokenomics de S (S) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens S que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens S podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do S, explore o preço em tempo real do token S!
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.