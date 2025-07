Informação sobre Rasmr (RASMR)

The token was launched by @rasmr_eth and livestreamed on pump.fun. The X (formerly Twitter) account has also been followed by users like ansem.

Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/B1oEzGes1QxVZoxR3abiwAyL4jcPRF2s2ok5Yerrpump