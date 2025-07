Informação sobre PX (PX)

Not Pixel is a revolutionary Telegram-native gaming platform on the TON blockchain, with $PX as its core asset. Launched exclusively on DEX, $PX champions organic growth and real-world utility, driven by a "conviction over convenience" philosophy. Our goal: a fun, sustainable pixel ecosystem for millions.

Site oficial: https://notpixel.org/ Explorador de blocos: https://tonviewer.com/EQB420yQsZobGcy0VYDfSKHpG2QQlw-j1f_tPu1J488I__PX