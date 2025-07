Informação sobre MIOTAC (IOTA)

IOTA is an open, fee-less, and scalable distributed ledger built for the "Internet of Everything," designed to support frictionless data and value transfer. It aims to be a transaction settlement and data transfer layer for the Internet of Things (IoT). Its distributed ledger, the Tangle, is based on a data structure referred to as a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG).