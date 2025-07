Informação sobre INI (INI)

InitVerse is dedicated to building the next-generation Web3 business infrastructure, led by InitVerse Labs, with core products including: INIChain, a base-layer public blockchain featuring the world’s first TfhEVM, a privacy network combining fully homomorphic encryption with EVM. INISaaS, a development platform integrating AI tools to significantly lower the barrier for DApp creation; INICloud, a decentralized cloud service using $INI for settlement to provide vast computing resources for SaaS; and INI Cloud Mining, a cloud mining platform covering all PoW coin types. Leveraging INIChain’s robust privacy, security, and efficiency, InitVerse empowers the developer community, driving a new era of Web3 business powered by SaaS.