Informação sobre FUND (FUND)

Native token fueling the Unification ecosystem. FUND empowers Beacons, WRKChains, and UNODE (deploying 2023). Unification $FUND is a hybrid blockchain that allows deployment of WRKChains. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem and power a suite of products, including Oracle of Oracles.

Site oficial: https://unification.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://cn.etherscan.com/token/0xe9b076b476d8865cdf79d1cf7df420ee397a7f75