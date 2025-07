Informação sobre E Money Network (EMYC)

Leading the way with Modular RWA protocol. We're revolutionizing the blockchain landscape as the FIRST MiCA Compliant Modular blockchain. E Money Network seamlessly connects DeFi 2.0 and RWA tokenisation, creating a bridge between Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 liquidity. Explore the possibilities with us!

Site oficial: https://emoney.io/ Explorador de blocos: https://bscscan.com/token/0xe3f53c0d48360de764dDc2a1A82c3e6DB5d4624d