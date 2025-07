Informação sobre donkey (DONKEY)

$DONKEY is a meme coin built around "donkey" culture. It has attracted attention to social media due to its association with Binance founder CZ, who is humorously referred to as a "donkey." The coin embraces the symbolic meaning of donkeys in both Middle Eastern and global cultures.

Explorador de blocos: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa49fa5e8106e2d6d6a69e78df9b6a20aab9c4444