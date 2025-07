Informação sobre Derp Coin (DERP)

DERPcoin is a cryptocurrency that celebrates the weirdest and most nonsensical aspects of internet culture, while leveraging the security and transparency of blockchain technology. The goal of DERPcoin is to create a community-driven, decentralized currency that rewards creativity and humor.

Site oficial: https://www.derp.gay/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x878fCC2bdccCFf8c56812607b9a58F29b274C4f0