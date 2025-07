Informação sobre Dogechain (DC)

Dogechain supercharges $Dogecoin to bring crypto applications like NFTs, games, and DeFi to the $Dogecoin community. Unfortunately, $Dogecoin cannot support any of these applications (or any other dApps). Dogechain fixes this. WIth Dogechain, Dogecoin holders can do more than simply hodl and wait for Dogecoin to moon!

Site oficial: https://dogechain.dog/ Explorador de blocos: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x7B4328c127B85369D9f82ca0503B000D09CF9180