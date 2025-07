Informação sobre Bedrock (BR)

Bedrock is the first multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, pioneering Bitcoin staking with uniBTC. As the leading BTC liquid staking token, uniBTC lets holders earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, unlocking new yield opportunities in Bitcoin’s $1T market. With a cutting-edge approach to BTCFi 2.0, Bedrock is redefining Bitcoin’s role in DeFi—and extending liquid restaking across 12+ blockchains for BTC, ETH, and DePIN assets.

Site oficial: https://bedrockdao.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://bscscan.com/token/0xff7d6a96ae471bbcd7713af9cb1feeb16cf56b41