Informação sobre Boopa (BOOPA)

Boopa Coin was launched by Sr Peters with the aim of rewarding the community through airdrops. It is the first dog-themed cryptocurrency introduced on the boop.fun platform. The backstory of this coin revolves around a community-driven project, and the issuer hopes to distribute the tokens to community members via airdrops.

Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/JmMRbLcKgNCu17yHZDAn4strE5NjmWJ4pCeJ7s7boop