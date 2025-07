Informação sobre BOOP (BOOP)

BOOP is the native utility token of the boop.fun platform. by staking BOOP, users unlock airdrop rewards and trading fees from tokens launched on the platform.

Site oficial: https://boop.fun/ Explorador de blocos: https://solscan.io/token/boopkpWqe68MSxLqBGogs8ZbUDN4GXaLhFwNP7mpP1i