Zyberswap Price (ZYB)
The live price of Zyberswap (ZYB) today is 0.00853996 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 108.53K USD. ZYB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zyberswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 600.87 USD
- Zyberswap price change within the day is -1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.71M USD
During today, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ -0.000121703815234422.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ +0.0067292869.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ +0.0056533322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zyberswap to USD was $ +0.001534458579541425.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000121703815234422
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0067292869
|+78.80%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0056533322
|+66.20%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001534458579541425
|+21.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zyberswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.79%
-1.40%
-34.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zyberswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Arbitrum blockchain. Compared to its competitors, Zyberswap allows the swapping of crypto assets with the lowest fees. Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming are among the most lucrative in the entire Arbitrum ecosystem. Additionally, Zyberswap aims to fully involve its users in decision-making. All major changes are decided via Governance Voting. Zyberswap is also offering a unique utility to its token, where users can lock and stake $ZYB token and get rewarded weekly in Ethereum.
