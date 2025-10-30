ZARO Coin (ZARO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00102443 24H High All Time High $ 0.00144053 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.37% Price Change (1D) -2.23% Price Change (7D) +6.48%

ZARO Coin (ZARO) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZARO traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00102443, showing active market volatility. ZARO's all-time high price is $ 0.00144053, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZARO has changed by -1.37% over the past hour, -2.23% over 24 hours, and +6.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZARO Coin (ZARO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 700.14K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 993.28K Circulation Supply 704.87M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZARO Coin is $ 700.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZARO is 704.87M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 993.28K.