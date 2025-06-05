Weedcoin Price (WEEDCOIN)
The live price of Weedcoin (WEEDCOIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 329.03K USD. WEEDCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Weedcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Weedcoin price change within the day is -6.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.61M USD
During today, the price change of Weedcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Weedcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Weedcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Weedcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+53.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Weedcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.61%
-6.99%
-27.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A project grown out of the community's love and passion for the weed culture. Launched around early 2025, $weedcoin, “Like Bitcoin but way higher,” emphasizes its alignment with cannabis culture and a laid-back vibe. Unlike other Weed communities, this project leans heavily into community engagement over technical utility, aiming to build a “stoner community” through social media presence and decentralized governance. We also aim to focus on onboarding web2 businesses and users onto web3 through the token.
