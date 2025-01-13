Wagie Bot Price (WAGIEBOT)
The live price of Wagie Bot (WAGIEBOT) today is 0.01097037 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 104.22K USD. WAGIEBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wagie Bot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 47.29 USD
- Wagie Bot price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 9.50M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WAGIEBOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAGIEBOT price information.
During today, the price change of Wagie Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wagie Bot to USD was $ -0.0019441821.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wagie Bot to USD was $ +0.0035423555.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wagie Bot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0019441821
|-17.72%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0035423555
|+32.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wagie Bot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Bringing Multichain Sniping, Tracking, Trading, Copy Trading and Much More directly to Telegram & Discord. Wagiebot is a versatile DeFi bot operating on its own proprietary private nodes on ETH, BSC and Arbitrum with a 1ms response time, making it one of the fastest, if not the fastest, tools available on the market. Currently, we offer the following features: • Instant fetching (fastest on TG) • Anti-Mev • No cache on re-fetch • Multichain (ETH, ARB, BSC) • Contract Sniping • Liquidity Sniping • Method Sniping • Copytrading • Take Profit, Stoploss, Trailing Stoploss • A built-in Honeypot checker • Trading fees under 0.8% (0.7% under referral) • Simulation Engine What makes your project unique? WagieBot is a passion project between our private group who initially used it for personal trading but careful consideration decided to take it to the public and produce the fastest most feature rich sniper bot on the market! History of your project. We have been in development since Febuary and in Private Beta since April, with our launch to Public Beta being 10/07/2023. What’s next for your project? We will continue to push updates to add new features to our bot whilst polishing and optimizing the overall user experience, this is a passion project for us as traders so there's always something ahead! What can your token be used for? Our token provides holders a discount to fee's using a 4 tier system ranging from 500 - 2000 tokens held giving our users trading fee discounts ranging from 0.80% down to 0.40/0.30%! In addition to Copy Trade, Tracked Trades, Active Snipes, Tracking Time and Premium Group perks.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WAGIEBOT to AUD
A$0.0177719994
|1 WAGIEBOT to GBP
￡0.0088859997
|1 WAGIEBOT to EUR
€0.0106412589
|1 WAGIEBOT to USD
$0.01097037
|1 WAGIEBOT to MYR
RM0.0492569613
|1 WAGIEBOT to TRY
₺0.3886802091
|1 WAGIEBOT to JPY
¥1.7305758675
|1 WAGIEBOT to RUB
₽1.1165642586
|1 WAGIEBOT to INR
₹0.9455361903
|1 WAGIEBOT to IDR
Rp179.8421023728
|1 WAGIEBOT to PHP
₱0.6460450893
|1 WAGIEBOT to EGP
￡E.0.5547716109
|1 WAGIEBOT to BRL
R$0.0670289607
|1 WAGIEBOT to CAD
C$0.0157973328
|1 WAGIEBOT to BDT
৳1.3441994361
|1 WAGIEBOT to NGN
₦17.061119424
|1 WAGIEBOT to UAH
₴0.4659116139
|1 WAGIEBOT to VES
Bs0.58142961
|1 WAGIEBOT to PKR
Rs3.0686318964
|1 WAGIEBOT to KZT
₸5.8167095814
|1 WAGIEBOT to THB
฿0.3810009501
|1 WAGIEBOT to TWD
NT$0.3632289507
|1 WAGIEBOT to CHF
Fr0.0099830367
|1 WAGIEBOT to HKD
HK$0.0853494786
|1 WAGIEBOT to MAD
.د.م0.1106910333