Uniwhale Price (UNW)
The live price of Uniwhale (UNW) today is 0.00358867 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.04K USD. UNW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Uniwhale Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.11K USD
- Uniwhale price change within the day is +0.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 8.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the UNW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UNW price information.
During today, the price change of Uniwhale to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Uniwhale to USD was $ -0.0012826785.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Uniwhale to USD was $ -0.0000597527.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Uniwhale to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.24%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012826785
|-35.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000597527
|-1.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Uniwhale: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.17%
+0.24%
-12.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Uniwhale is an oracle-based decentralized on-chain perpetual trading exchange where you can trade, with up to 200x leverage, BTC, ETH, and many mainstream crypto assets, directly from your wallet. Compare to our competition, - We offer some of the highest leverage on the market, up to 200x on crypto assets, all directly from your wallet. - We use Pyth, which has much lower latency than other oracles, which makes it far better suited to leverage trading. - Our liquidity pool is anchored to USDT, but you can provide liquidity or post margins in likes of USDC, BUSD, etc. Uniwhale was founded in 2022 by a team of crypto / finance / web experts, who set out to build a platform that provides high leverage perpetual trading, without credit risk, with lower risk of liquidation and zero price impact. On January 3, 2023, we launched Testnet on BNB Smart Chain, followed by the Mainnet launch on March 6, 2023. Currently, we offer 6 trading pairs (ETH/USD, BTC/USD, BNB/USD, MATIC/USD, SOL/USD, APT/USD). Since our launch on Mar 6, 2023, the total trading volume is, as of Mar 20, 2023, more than $30 million, generating almost $30,000 trading fees, based on more than 2,400 trades by 171 unique traders. Data source: https://dune.com/uniwhale/uniwhale-overview Following a successful mainnet launch, we are now executing our product roadmap that integrates automated trading strategies, aggregates other oracle providers, launches a mobile app and expands into likes of Arbitrum, Polygon and Avalanche. UNW is our tradeable and transferrable token. Its holders can stake UNW to participate in the distribution of the value accrued as well as in the token emission. However, UNW is not the governance token. Its holders must convert UNW into esUNW in order to participate in the governance. UNW can be converted into esUNW anytime.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 UNW to AUD
A$0.0058136454
|1 UNW to GBP
￡0.0029068227
|1 UNW to EUR
€0.0034810099
|1 UNW to USD
$0.00358867
|1 UNW to MYR
RM0.0161131283
|1 UNW to TRY
₺0.1271106914
|1 UNW to JPY
¥0.566292126
|1 UNW to RUB
₽0.365326606
|1 UNW to INR
₹0.3093074673
|1 UNW to IDR
Rp58.8306463248
|1 UNW to PHP
₱0.2113367763
|1 UNW to EGP
￡E.0.1815149286
|1 UNW to BRL
R$0.0219267737
|1 UNW to CAD
C$0.0051676848
|1 UNW to BDT
৳0.4397197351
|1 UNW to NGN
₦5.581099584
|1 UNW to UAH
₴0.1524108149
|1 UNW to VES
Bs0.19019951
|1 UNW to PKR
Rs1.0038227724
|1 UNW to KZT
₸1.9027846074
|1 UNW to THB
฿0.1246703958
|1 UNW to TWD
NT$0.1188208637
|1 UNW to CHF
Fr0.0032656897
|1 UNW to HKD
HK$0.0279198526
|1 UNW to MAD
.د.م0.0362096803