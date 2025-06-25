Thetanuts Finance Price (NUTS)
The live price of Thetanuts Finance (NUTS) today is 0.00157888 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.67M USD. NUTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Thetanuts Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Thetanuts Finance price change within the day is +1.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.06B USD
During today, the price change of Thetanuts Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Thetanuts Finance to USD was $ -0.0000771492.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Thetanuts Finance to USD was $ -0.0000165408.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Thetanuts Finance to USD was $ -0.000114801846964395.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000771492
|-4.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000165408
|-1.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000114801846964395
|-6.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Thetanuts Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
+1.51%
-0.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Thetanuts Finance is building a decentralised on-chain options protocol focused on altcoin options.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NUTS to VND
₫41.5482272
|1 NUTS to AUD
A$0.0024156864
|1 NUTS to GBP
￡0.0011525824
|1 NUTS to EUR
€0.0013578368
|1 NUTS to USD
$0.00157888
|1 NUTS to MYR
RM0.0066944512
|1 NUTS to TRY
₺0.062523648
|1 NUTS to JPY
¥0.2285113024
|1 NUTS to RUB
₽0.1237368256
|1 NUTS to INR
₹0.1356573696
|1 NUTS to IDR
Rp25.8832745472
|1 NUTS to KRW
₩2.142303328
|1 NUTS to PHP
₱0.0897277504
|1 NUTS to EGP
￡E.0.079022944
|1 NUTS to BRL
R$0.00868384
|1 NUTS to CAD
C$0.0021630656
|1 NUTS to BDT
৳0.1929549248
|1 NUTS to NGN
₦2.4440746624
|1 NUTS to UAH
₴0.0658708736
|1 NUTS to VES
Bs0.16262464
|1 NUTS to PKR
Rs0.4495545024
|1 NUTS to KZT
₸0.8163756928
|1 NUTS to THB
฿0.0515346432
|1 NUTS to TWD
NT$0.046498016
|1 NUTS to AED
د.إ0.0057944896
|1 NUTS to CHF
Fr0.001263104
|1 NUTS to HKD
HK$0.0123784192
|1 NUTS to MAD
.د.م0.0143520192
|1 NUTS to MXN
$0.0300145088
|1 NUTS to PLN
zł0.005762912