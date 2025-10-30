TeamWater (WATER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00504707 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.14% Price Change (1D) -30.34% Price Change (7D) -35.26%

TeamWater (WATER) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WATER traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WATER's all-time high price is $ 0.00504707, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WATER has changed by -1.14% over the past hour, -30.34% over 24 hours, and -35.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TeamWater (WATER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.07K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.07K Circulation Supply 999.74M Total Supply 999,740,855.3745074

The current Market Cap of TeamWater is $ 24.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WATER is 999.74M, with a total supply of 999740855.3745074. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.07K.