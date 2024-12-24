Swapr Price (SWPR)
The live price of Swapr (SWPR) today is 0.0043875 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 173.40K USD. SWPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swapr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.20 USD
- Swapr price change within the day is +3.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 39.52M USD
During today, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ +0.00013062.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ -0.0002847434.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ +0.0007457337.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swapr to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013062
|+3.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002847434
|-6.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007457337
|+17.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Swapr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
+3.07%
-15.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swapr is a multi-chain automated market maker (AMM), deployed on Ethereum mainnet, xDai, and Arbitrum. Swapr is the first AMM to allow for adjustable swap fees through governance, as well as the first DAO deployed DeFi protocol on Ethereum; developed organically within the DXdao community.
