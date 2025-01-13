SuperFruits AI Price (SUPAI)
The live price of SuperFruits AI (SUPAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 592.00K USD. SUPAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SuperFruits AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 252.15K USD
- SuperFruits AI price change within the day is -20.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.78M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUPAI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of SuperFruits AI to USD was $ -0.000155533459710468.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SuperFruits AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SuperFruits AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SuperFruits AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000155533459710468
|-20.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SuperFruits AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-10.95%
-20.80%
-54.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Superfruits AI is redefining the Web3 landscape with an ecosystem of fruit-themed AI agents offering specialized insights and services, ranging from blockchain security to market sentiment analysis. Building on this vibrant foundation, we're introducing groundbreaking features like a proprietary Web3-trained AI model, an interactive Virtual Research Room, and the innovative concept of "Juices." These "Juices" empower high token holders to mix and match agents' capabilities, creating custom virtual rooms where agents collaborate on tailored analyses for portfolios or projects. By blending cutting-edge AI with gamified user experiences, Superfruits AI positions itself as a pioneer in Web3 analytics, offering unique tools that not only secure but also enrich the decentralized journey for every user.
