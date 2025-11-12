LINEUP Games is the next-gen esports metaverse that enables players to Create, Play, Compete, and Earn. LINEUP Games combines high-production-value, multiplayer gaming with Solana, Base, TON, KAIA blockchain, NFTs, and decentralized finance to deliver an exciting, turn-based, play-to-earn soccer game that’s easy to learn yet hard to master. Play in Three Modes: 1. Player vs Environment: Training mode played against the computer 2. Player vs Player: Classic game where each team is controlled by users 3. Team vs Team: Each team is controlled and played by multiple users