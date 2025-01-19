SpiralDAO Coil Price (COIL)
The live price of SpiralDAO Coil (COIL) today is 0.62977 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SpiralDAO Coil Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.48K USD
- SpiralDAO Coil price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the COIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of SpiralDAO Coil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SpiralDAO Coil to USD was $ -0.1087305462.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SpiralDAO Coil to USD was $ +0.2464179170.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SpiralDAO Coil to USD was $ +0.13084856380717986.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1087305462
|-17.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.2464179170
|+39.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.13084856380717986
|+26.23%
Discover the latest price analysis of SpiralDAO Coil: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-11.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spiral DAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) dedicated to acquiring the most relevant and important DeFi governance tokens within a single community-controlled DAO Treasury. Similarly to yield aggregators (such as Yearn, Beefy, and Harvest), Spiral DAO aggregates liquidity, but instead of continuously selling reward tokens from third-party protocols, Spiral DAO redirects and secures them within the DAO, thus reducing the selling pressure and circulating supply of tokens of the protocols it supports. Spiral DAO distributes native COIL reward tokens to its users, providing an additional yield boost and incentive for Liquidity Providers (LPs) to pool their liquidity and contribute their yield within the Spiral DAO treasury.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
