Sovra Ai by Virtuals (SOVRA) real-time price is $0.00027418. Over the past 24 hours, SOVRA traded between a low of $ 0.00025493 and a high of $ 0.0002791, showing active market volatility. SOVRA's all-time high price is $ 0.00185863, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00013081.
In terms of short-term performance, SOVRA has changed by +0.23% over the past hour, -1.72% over 24 hours, and -33.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Sovra Ai by Virtuals is $ 274.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOVRA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 274.18K.
During today, the price change of Sovra Ai by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sovra Ai by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0001502233.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sovra Ai by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0000334243.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sovra Ai by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00009342951143504097.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001502233
|-54.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000334243
|-12.19%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00009342951143504097
|+51.69%
Sovra Al is a mobile-first, Al-powered Web3 wallet designed to simplify crypto trading-especially within the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem. It acts as both a smart wallet and an autonomous trading assistant, using conversational Al to help users discover, evaluate, and execute trades on Al agent tokens. As Virtuals grow, Sovra grows. Sovra AI is an autonomous, AI-powered, mobile-first Web3 wallet designed for trading digital assets—especially agent tokens within the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem. It integrates AI-driven market analysis, autonomous trading features, and a conversational interface into a secure, user-friendly mobile app.
