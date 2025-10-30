SolNav AI (SOLNAV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00638547$ 0.00638547 $ 0.00638547 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.17% Price Change (1D) +0.32% Price Change (7D) +8.48% Price Change (7D) +8.48%

SolNav AI (SOLNAV) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SOLNAV traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SOLNAV's all-time high price is $ 0.00638547, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SOLNAV has changed by +1.17% over the past hour, +0.32% over 24 hours, and +8.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SolNav AI (SOLNAV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.24K$ 45.24K $ 45.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 67.83K$ 67.83K $ 67.83K Circulation Supply 99.94M 99.94M 99.94M Total Supply 149,846,760.762933 149,846,760.762933 149,846,760.762933

The current Market Cap of SolNav AI is $ 45.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLNAV is 99.94M, with a total supply of 149846760.762933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 67.83K.