SolMail Price (MAIL)
The live price of SolMail (MAIL) today is 0.00142026 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.42M USD. MAIL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolMail Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SolMail price change within the day is -21.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MAIL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAIL price information.
During today, the price change of SolMail to USD was $ -0.000387497417422245.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolMail to USD was $ +0.0062933138.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolMail to USD was $ +0.0039105451.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolMail to USD was $ +0.0008897968074292304.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000387497417422245
|-21.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0062933138
|+443.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0039105451
|+275.34%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0008897968074292304
|+167.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of SolMail: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.62%
-21.43%
-0.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SolMail is a groundbreaking communication protocol that enables users to send and receive mail using only a wallet address.
