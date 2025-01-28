Soleng is a next-generation solutions engineering agent designed to transform Web3 development. By streamlining complex processes, providing actionable code feedback, and fostering collaboration, Soleng accelerates innovation in decentralized applications and Agent DeFi while ensuring scalability, reliability, and safety. Founded by Lostgirldev, an experienced developer with a strong AI and crypto background, Soleng has been in development for over a year with support from top industry experts. Initial features will focus on improving GitHub workflows and repository management, with plans for a private terminal and live tutorials in the future. The project is backed by a community-driven token launched on Pump.fun, with 75% of the supply allocated to users. Token value accrues through fees for gated access and technical services, with a deflationary burn mechanism enhancing long-term value. Soleng is set to become the leading technical agent in Web3, driving innovation with efficiency and clarity.

Disclaimer

