Skimask Pnut Price (SKINUT)
The live price of Skimask Pnut (SKINUT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 503.08K USD. SKINUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Skimask Pnut Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 68.56K USD
- Skimask Pnut price change within the day is -12.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 991.44M USD
During today, the price change of Skimask Pnut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Skimask Pnut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Skimask Pnut to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Skimask Pnut to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Skimask Pnut: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-6.37%
-12.13%
-42.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Skimask Pnut $SKINUT is built on the Base Network, a robust and secure blockchain that ensures transparency, speed, and reliability. What sets Skimask Pnut apart is its community-driven approach. Every major decision is made collectively, giving every holder a voice and a stake in the future of SKINUT. We believe in the power of the crowd, and that together, we can create something truly special community.
