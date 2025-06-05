Silentis Price (SILENTIS)
The live price of Silentis (SILENTIS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 84.78K USD. SILENTIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silentis Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Silentis price change within the day is -0.44%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SILENTIS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SILENTIS price information.
During today, the price change of Silentis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silentis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silentis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silentis to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Silentis: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-0.44%
-11.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
At Silentis, we’re bringing you powerful, offline AI that’s 100% free and built for everyone. From individuals to enterprises, Silentis ensures your data stays private and secure—always offline, no compromises. Let’s shape the future of privacy-focused AI—together. Silentis is a privacy-focused offline AI software built on the Llama 3.2 4B model, and what makes it unique is its uncompromising emphasis on user control, security, and accessibility.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SILENTIS to VND
₫--
|1 SILENTIS to AUD
A$--
|1 SILENTIS to GBP
￡--
|1 SILENTIS to EUR
€--
|1 SILENTIS to USD
$--
|1 SILENTIS to MYR
RM--
|1 SILENTIS to TRY
₺--
|1 SILENTIS to JPY
¥--
|1 SILENTIS to RUB
₽--
|1 SILENTIS to INR
₹--
|1 SILENTIS to IDR
Rp--
|1 SILENTIS to KRW
₩--
|1 SILENTIS to PHP
₱--
|1 SILENTIS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SILENTIS to BRL
R$--
|1 SILENTIS to CAD
C$--
|1 SILENTIS to BDT
৳--
|1 SILENTIS to NGN
₦--
|1 SILENTIS to UAH
₴--
|1 SILENTIS to VES
Bs--
|1 SILENTIS to PKR
Rs--
|1 SILENTIS to KZT
₸--
|1 SILENTIS to THB
฿--
|1 SILENTIS to TWD
NT$--
|1 SILENTIS to AED
د.إ--
|1 SILENTIS to CHF
Fr--
|1 SILENTIS to HKD
HK$--
|1 SILENTIS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SILENTIS to MXN
$--