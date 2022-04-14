Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Tokenomics
What is SHIBA CLASSIC (SHIBC)?
Shiba Classic is an OG meme cryptocurrency, built on the ETC (Ethereum Classic) Network, the original Ethereum Network. It was anonymously created and deployed on August 2022. It is a fun, community driven token, that focuses on always growing its members and by always innovating in the meme ecosystem. SHIBC quickly managed to gain respect from the crypto space and have now became a Top Dog.
Who is the founder of SHIBA CLASSIC?
It’s founder, who’s goes by the pseudonym of ‘’Fenikkusu’’, said in the WhitePaper that he wanted this project to be completely decentralised. With no official team to lead investors, it is important that we all participate in promoting the token and to help it grow. However, very little is known of the mystery founder of the dog-themed cryptocurrency, much like the founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.
What makes SHIBA CLASSIC unique?
The project is 100% community driven, from the people, to the people. The liquidities are burned to a dead wallet so no one can ever access them. The contract is also fully renounced and it is not possible to stop trading or alter in anyway it’s functionalities. We go by the chain motto Code Is Law.
How Many SHIBA CLASSIC (SHIBC) Coins Are There in Circulation?
There are 100 Trillions tokens total and 99.98 Trillions in the circulating supply as of Sept. 9th 2022. As the community will start burning tokens through various way the supply shall decline in time, becoming more and more rare.
Where Can You Buy SHIBA CLASSIC (SHIBC)?
SHIBC is freely available on both CEXs and DEXs as it is a 0% tax coin. Major exchanges have listed us such as Coinsbit and Azbit. SHIBA CLASSIC is also Whitelisted on ETC’s native DEX Hebeswap.
The goal of the community is to gradually get listed on as many exchanges as possible and reach the masses.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shiba Classic (SHIBC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Shiba Classic (SHIBC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shiba Classic (SHIBC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIBC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIBC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.