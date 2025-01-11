Schrodinger Price (SGR)
The live price of Schrodinger (SGR) today is 0.880658 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SGR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Schrodinger Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.62 USD
- Schrodinger price change within the day is +0.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Schrodinger to USD was $ +0.00311312.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Schrodinger to USD was $ -0.1831821479.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Schrodinger to USD was $ +0.0374712053.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Schrodinger to USD was $ -0.2201816626025168.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00311312
|+0.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1831821479
|-20.80%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0374712053
|+4.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2201816626025168
|-20.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Schrodinger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.35%
+0.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Schrodinger Project is an AI-generated NFT creation platform for creators, projects and users. Anyone can obtain their unique NFTs, created by AI, with the trading abilities on both NFT marketplace and decentralized exchanges.
|1 SGR to AUD
A$1.42666596
|1 SGR to GBP
￡0.71333298
|1 SGR to EUR
€0.85423826
|1 SGR to USD
$0.880658
|1 SGR to MYR
RM3.95415442
|1 SGR to TRY
₺31.19290636
|1 SGR to JPY
¥138.85334686
|1 SGR to RUB
₽89.50127254
|1 SGR to INR
₹75.90391302
|1 SGR to IDR
Rp14,437.01408352
|1 SGR to PHP
₱51.958822
|1 SGR to EGP
￡E.44.49964874
|1 SGR to BRL
R$5.38962696
|1 SGR to CAD
C$1.26814752
|1 SGR to BDT
৳107.42266284
|1 SGR to NGN
₦1,365.35455004
|1 SGR to UAH
₴37.23422024
|1 SGR to VES
Bs46.674874
|1 SGR to PKR
Rs245.23683326
|1 SGR to KZT
₸464.7232266
|1 SGR to THB
฿30.54121944
|1 SGR to TWD
NT$29.15858638
|1 SGR to CHF
Fr0.80139878
|1 SGR to HKD
HK$6.85151924
|1 SGR to MAD
.د.م8.84180632