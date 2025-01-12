SantaSol Price (SSOL)
The live price of SantaSol (SSOL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.98K USD. SSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SantaSol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.90 USD
- SantaSol price change within the day is +0.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.72M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SSOL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SSOL price information.
During today, the price change of SantaSol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SantaSol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SantaSol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SantaSol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.26%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-97.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SantaSol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.26%
-9.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SantaSol ($SSOL) is a festive, community-driven cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to spread holiday cheer while providing real utility and long-term value for its holders. SantaSol combines the excitement of the Christmas season with innovative blockchain technology to create an engaging, deflationary token with multiple use cases. Purpose and Function: Community Rewards: A portion of every transaction funds community giveaways, staking rewards, and holiday events like Christmas raffles and lotteries. Charity Contributions: Holders vote on charitable initiatives, ensuring transparency and impact. Deflationary Mechanics: Regular token burns via "Santa Burns" events reduce supply, increasing scarcity over time. Utility: Staking Rewards: Holders can stake $SSOL tokens to earn passive rewards, encouraging long-term participation and reducing circulating supply. Holiday Lotteries: Participate in raffles and jackpots funded by transaction taxes, with special prizes on Christmas Day. Liquidity Growth: Transaction taxes also contribute to growing the liquidity pool, ensuring token price stability. SantaSol is more than a token—it’s a movement to create joy, foster community, and innovate within the blockchain space. With transparent governance, deflationary incentives, and community-focused goals, SantaSol delivers a festive yet sustainable crypto experience.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SSOL to AUD
A$--
|1 SSOL to GBP
￡--
|1 SSOL to EUR
€--
|1 SSOL to USD
$--
|1 SSOL to MYR
RM--
|1 SSOL to TRY
₺--
|1 SSOL to JPY
¥--
|1 SSOL to RUB
₽--
|1 SSOL to INR
₹--
|1 SSOL to IDR
Rp--
|1 SSOL to PHP
₱--
|1 SSOL to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SSOL to BRL
R$--
|1 SSOL to CAD
C$--
|1 SSOL to BDT
৳--
|1 SSOL to NGN
₦--
|1 SSOL to UAH
₴--
|1 SSOL to VES
Bs--
|1 SSOL to PKR
Rs--
|1 SSOL to KZT
₸--
|1 SSOL to THB
฿--
|1 SSOL to TWD
NT$--
|1 SSOL to CHF
Fr--
|1 SSOL to HKD
HK$--
|1 SSOL to MAD
.د.م--