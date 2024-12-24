SANTA Price (SANTA)
The live price of SANTA (SANTA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 266.21K USD. SANTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SANTA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 128.29K USD
- SANTA price change within the day is -15.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.78M USD
During today, the price change of SANTA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SANTA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SANTA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SANTA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SANTA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.66%
-15.05%
-49.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The $SANTA memecoin captures the essence of holiday cheer and nostalgia, embodying the magic of the season in the crypto space. Inspired by the spirit of giving, $SANTA brings joy to its holders through fun community events, surprise token drops, and festive memes. Designed to be more than just a token, $SANTA represents the values of generosity, creativity, and unity, encouraging its community to spread holiday vibes throughout the year. With a friendly, approachable vibe, it’s a coin that reminds everyone to believe in the magic of Santa Claus, whether it’s December or July. Beyond the festivities, $SANTA leverages its playful branding to stand out in the crowded memecoin market. The project combines humor with innovation, offering unique features like NFT collectibles of iconic holiday characters and gamified experiences that bring the community closer together. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or a crypto newbie, $SANTA invites you to join the holiday fun and share in the excitement of a coin built on the ideals of joy and togetherness. It’s not just a memecoin; it’s a celebration wrapped in crypto form.
