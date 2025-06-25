Quitcoin Price (QC)
The live price of Quitcoin (QC) today is 0.00148831 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.48M USD. QC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quitcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quitcoin price change within the day is +10.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 993.15M USD
During today, the price change of Quitcoin to USD was $ +0.00013838.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quitcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013838
|+10.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.66%
+10.25%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quitcoin is a pioneering crypto project born from satire but grounded in real technological innovation. We combine the cultural power of memes with the intelligent design of AI agents to build a self-sustaining, on-chain/off-chain community. Our mission is to reward people who choose freedom over grind, by offering meaningful roles, incentives, and ownership through blockchain and AI-driven systems. At its core, Quitcoin is more than just a meme coin it's a paradigm shift. We're testing and developing proprietary technology that leverages agentic AI to moderate and evolve our community in real time. Our bots monitor on-chain behaviours, analyse social sentiment, assign community roles, and drive user engagement with fairness and transparency. The Quitcoin ecosystem is backed by an experienced team of blockchain and AI developers, bringing forward a suite of innovations including: • Behavioural tokenomics tied to wallet activity and memetic contribution • Real-time role assignment based on trust, loyalty, and creativity • Automated distribution systems for rewards and airdrops • Insightful dashboards for investors and community metrics Our investor page (https://quitcoincrypto.com/investors) outlines the core technological assets being developed, the potential for strategic partnerships, and the unique IP underpinning our ecosystem. This includes community management protocols, AI moderation agents, and data driven market engagement strategies all underpinned by a commitment to open experimentation and community feedback. Quitcoin is designed to thrive in volatility, reward courage, and scale through culture. It's a living experiment in decentralised influence, where the memes are real, the tech is serious and the vision is freedom.
|1 QC to VND
₫39.16487765
|1 QC to AUD
A$0.0022771143
|1 QC to GBP
￡0.0010864663
|1 QC to EUR
€0.0012799466
|1 QC to USD
$0.00148831
