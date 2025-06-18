Proprietary Trading Network Price (SN8)
The live price of Proprietary Trading Network (SN8) today is 18.71 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.63M USD. SN8 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Proprietary Trading Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Proprietary Trading Network price change within the day is -0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.26M USD
During today, the price change of Proprietary Trading Network to USD was $ -0.15643779988782.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Proprietary Trading Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Proprietary Trading Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Proprietary Trading Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.15643779988782
|-0.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Proprietary Trading Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.55%
-0.82%
-22.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SN8 to VND
₫492,353.65
|1 SN8 to AUD
A$28.6263
|1 SN8 to GBP
￡13.8454
|1 SN8 to EUR
€16.0906
|1 SN8 to USD
$18.71
|1 SN8 to MYR
RM79.3304
|1 SN8 to TRY
₺739.4192
|1 SN8 to JPY
¥2,712.7629
|1 SN8 to RUB
₽1,468.5479
|1 SN8 to INR
₹1,614.673
|1 SN8 to IDR
Rp306,721.2624
|1 SN8 to KRW
₩25,665.2554
|1 SN8 to PHP
₱1,064.2248
|1 SN8 to EGP
￡E.937.9323
|1 SN8 to BRL
R$102.7179
|1 SN8 to CAD
C$25.4456
|1 SN8 to BDT
৳2,287.1104
|1 SN8 to NGN
₦28,873.272
|1 SN8 to UAH
₴777.0263
|1 SN8 to VES
Bs1,908.42
|1 SN8 to PKR
Rs5,300.1688
|1 SN8 to KZT
₸9,704.3157
|1 SN8 to THB
฿609.1976
|1 SN8 to TWD
NT$552.5063
|1 SN8 to AED
د.إ68.6657
|1 SN8 to CHF
Fr15.1551
|1 SN8 to HKD
HK$146.6864
|1 SN8 to MAD
.د.م170.4481
|1 SN8 to MXN
$355.1158