Prediqt (PRQT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.42% Price Change (1D) -23.87% Price Change (7D) -32.01% Price Change (7D) -32.01%

Prediqt (PRQT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PRQT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PRQT's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PRQT has changed by +0.42% over the past hour, -23.87% over 24 hours, and -32.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Prediqt (PRQT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.61K$ 31.61K $ 31.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.61K$ 31.61K $ 31.61K Circulation Supply 991.84M 991.84M 991.84M Total Supply 991,844,853.2545223 991,844,853.2545223 991,844,853.2545223

The current Market Cap of Prediqt is $ 31.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRQT is 991.84M, with a total supply of 991844853.2545223. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.61K.