Poolz Finance (POOLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.229129 $ 0.229129 $ 0.229129 24H Low $ 0.261622 $ 0.261622 $ 0.261622 24H High 24H Low $ 0.229129$ 0.229129 $ 0.229129 24H High $ 0.261622$ 0.261622 $ 0.261622 All Time High $ 7.18$ 7.18 $ 7.18 Lowest Price $ 0.155338$ 0.155338 $ 0.155338 Price Change (1H) -0.16% Price Change (1D) -9.53% Price Change (7D) -0.90% Price Change (7D) -0.90%

Poolz Finance (POOLX) real-time price is $0.232484. Over the past 24 hours, POOLX traded between a low of $ 0.229129 and a high of $ 0.261622, showing active market volatility. POOLX's all-time high price is $ 7.18, while its all-time low price is $ 0.155338.

In terms of short-term performance, POOLX has changed by -0.16% over the past hour, -9.53% over 24 hours, and -0.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Poolz Finance (POOLX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.22M$ 1.22M $ 1.22M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.29M$ 1.29M $ 1.29M Circulation Supply 5.23M 5.23M 5.23M Total Supply 5,500,000.0 5,500,000.0 5,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Poolz Finance is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POOLX is 5.23M, with a total supply of 5500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.29M.