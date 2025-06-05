PNP Exchange Price (PNP)
The live price of PNP Exchange (PNP) today is 0.00143565 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.44M USD. PNP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PNP Exchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PNP Exchange price change within the day is +9.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PNP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PNP price information.
During today, the price change of PNP Exchange to USD was $ +0.0001273.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PNP Exchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PNP Exchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PNP Exchange to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0001273
|+9.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PNP Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.43%
+9.73%
-19.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Predictandpump (PNP), aimed at making prediction markets fully permissionless and accessible. No orderbook, No illiquid markets. Trade your sentiments directly against the bonding curve permissionlesly! pnp.exchange embodies the concept of "correct-by-construction" markets: we start from facts we want to know, then deliberately design markets to optimally elicit that information from participants. Any user can pose a question about future events, create an instantly tradable market around it, and earn fees from the trading pool.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PNP to VND
₫37.77912975
|1 PNP to AUD
A$0.0021965445
|1 PNP to GBP
￡0.0010480245
|1 PNP to EUR
€0.0012490155
|1 PNP to USD
$0.00143565
|1 PNP to MYR
RM0.006058443
|1 PNP to TRY
₺0.056478471
|1 PNP to JPY
¥0.205412802
|1 PNP to RUB
₽0.113875758
|1 PNP to INR
₹0.123150057
|1 PNP to IDR
Rp23.535242136
|1 PNP to KRW
₩1.9506032985
|1 PNP to PHP
₱0.0798364965
|1 PNP to EGP
￡E.0.0713087355
|1 PNP to BRL
R$0.0080827095
|1 PNP to CAD
C$0.001952484
|1 PNP to BDT
৳0.175350291
|1 PNP to NGN
₦2.26086162
|1 PNP to UAH
₴0.0594789795
|1 PNP to VES
Bs0.13925805
|1 PNP to PKR
Rs0.4048533
|1 PNP to KZT
₸0.73246863
|1 PNP to THB
฿0.0466442685
|1 PNP to TWD
NT$0.0429402915
|1 PNP to AED
د.إ0.0052688355
|1 PNP to CHF
Fr0.0011628765
|1 PNP to HKD
HK$0.011255496
|1 PNP to MAD
.د.م0.0131936235
|1 PNP to MXN
$0.0275788365