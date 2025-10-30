Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.03450085 24H High $ 0.03573815 All Time High $ 512.75 Lowest Price $ 0.03211505 Price Change (1H) -0.18% Price Change (1D) +0.70% Price Change (7D) +1.84%

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) real-time price is $0.03536123. Over the past 24 hours, BUNNY traded between a low of $ 0.03450085 and a high of $ 0.03573815, showing active market volatility. BUNNY's all-time high price is $ 512.75, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03211505.

In terms of short-term performance, BUNNY has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, +0.70% over 24 hours, and +1.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.04K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 540.12K Circulation Supply 510.23K Total Supply 15,274,247.51454069

The current Market Cap of Pancake Bunny is $ 18.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUNNY is 510.23K, with a total supply of 15274247.51454069. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 540.12K.