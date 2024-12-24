Optimus AI Price (OPTI)
The live price of Optimus AI (OPTI) today is 0.072418 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.26M USD. OPTI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Optimus AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 157.36K USD
- Optimus AI price change within the day is +6.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Optimus AI to USD was $ +0.00471528.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Optimus AI to USD was $ -0.0062031955.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Optimus AI to USD was $ +0.0014849672.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Optimus AI to USD was $ +0.01426438839519812.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00471528
|+6.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0062031955
|-8.56%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0014849672
|+2.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01426438839519812
|+24.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Optimus AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.33%
+6.96%
-32.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Optimus AI is a decentralized currency made on the day of birth of the official Optimus Twitter. Optimus AI has the goal of building and fostering the largest Al community while helping to provide exposure and resources to some of these innovations. Developers will have the ability to apply for grants through the Optimus Venture Fund, and the community will be a primary decision maker in determining which projects to fund and get involved with-whether they're Al-crypto related or a crypto startup.
