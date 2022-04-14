NFT Champions (CHAMP) Tokenomics
NFT Champions (CHAMP) Information
Collect, train, and battle with NFTs in this blockchain-based MMORPG built on Unreal Engine 4. Experience thrilling new adventures, and build an unstoppable team while exploring each region.
Players can earn real money and unique rewards by playing NFT Champions. $CHAMP is the in-game currency connected to the Polygon blockchain network. Polygon is built on Ethereum and enables transactions to process much faster at a lower cost with greater reliability.
You’ll be able to join forces with a friend at any time and work together throughout your journey. It’s up to you. Will you explore the world with friends, or fulfill your ambition as a lone adventurer? Whether you cautiously train your monsters or go against a raid boss for a cash prize, the choice is yours.
NFT Champions (CHAMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for NFT Champions (CHAMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
NFT Champions (CHAMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of NFT Champions (CHAMP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHAMP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHAMP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHAMP's tokenomics, explore CHAMP token's live price!
CHAMP Price Prediction
Want to know where CHAMP might be heading? Our CHAMP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.