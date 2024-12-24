Mugi Price (MUGI)
The live price of Mugi (MUGI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 152.12K USD. MUGI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mugi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 527.53 USD
- Mugi price change within the day is +6.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MUGI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MUGI price information.
During today, the price change of Mugi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mugi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mugi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mugi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-62.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-46.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mugi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.73%
+6.85%
-36.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mugi is Doge's real life cat brother Originally adopted in 2019, "Chibi Brown Tabby" now known as Mugi (むぎ in japanese). He found out that cats and dogs can play together so well. Cats are fun when there are three of them. Mugi-chan is currenly being loved in his new, kind home. He's not lonely anymore The name was taken from the official Doge owner's blog (Kabosu) https://kabochan.blog.jp/archives/38695042.html
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MUGI to AUD
A$--
|1 MUGI to GBP
￡--
|1 MUGI to EUR
€--
|1 MUGI to USD
$--
|1 MUGI to MYR
RM--
|1 MUGI to TRY
₺--
|1 MUGI to JPY
¥--
|1 MUGI to RUB
₽--
|1 MUGI to INR
₹--
|1 MUGI to IDR
Rp--
|1 MUGI to PHP
₱--
|1 MUGI to EGP
￡E.--
|1 MUGI to BRL
R$--
|1 MUGI to CAD
C$--
|1 MUGI to BDT
৳--
|1 MUGI to NGN
₦--
|1 MUGI to UAH
₴--
|1 MUGI to VES
Bs--
|1 MUGI to PKR
Rs--
|1 MUGI to KZT
₸--
|1 MUGI to THB
฿--
|1 MUGI to TWD
NT$--
|1 MUGI to CHF
Fr--
|1 MUGI to HKD
HK$--
|1 MUGI to MAD
.د.م--