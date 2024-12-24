Mrs Miggles is a Memecoin based on the Mr Miggles Memecoin. The lore is that Mrs Miggles is his loving wife. Both of these coins were created with the launchpad ape.store and both shall fly to the same marketcap to be reunited with each other. After only one day Mrs Miggles has already reached an ATH of 620k USD, showing the interest of the market in this token. We will strive to transform the memespace on basechain into a more cat-centric version of what it is right now, with Mr and Mrs Miggles at the top.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.