Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
MIDAS, Midas The Minotaur.
The skies rumble and the block chains quake at the sound of his thunderous hooves, as he stampedes his way to the top of all meme coins. The myths of his "Golden Touch" will now be marveled as he reigns supreme and is crowned king. His presence alone ignites a frenzy, candles will shoot higher, fortunes will be forged, and FOMO will blaze across the land.
8,888,888,888 Circulating Supply
100% Fair Launch. No Team Allocation. Fully Circulating. All Liquidity Tokens Burned
Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIDAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIDAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
