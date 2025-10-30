Metronome Synth USD (MSUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.989842 $ 0.989842 $ 0.989842 24H Low $ 0.99914 $ 0.99914 $ 0.99914 24H High 24H Low $ 0.989842$ 0.989842 $ 0.989842 24H High $ 0.99914$ 0.99914 $ 0.99914 All Time High $ 3.43$ 3.43 $ 3.43 Lowest Price $ 0.427862$ 0.427862 $ 0.427862 Price Change (1H) -0.04% Price Change (1D) +0.05% Price Change (7D) +0.08% Price Change (7D) +0.08%

Metronome Synth USD (MSUSD) real-time price is $0.995924. Over the past 24 hours, MSUSD traded between a low of $ 0.989842 and a high of $ 0.99914, showing active market volatility. MSUSD's all-time high price is $ 3.43, while its all-time low price is $ 0.427862.

In terms of short-term performance, MSUSD has changed by -0.04% over the past hour, +0.05% over 24 hours, and +0.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Metronome Synth USD (MSUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.74M$ 18.74M $ 18.74M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.74M$ 18.74M $ 18.74M Circulation Supply 18.81M 18.81M 18.81M Total Supply 18,813,744.19351259 18,813,744.19351259 18,813,744.19351259

The current Market Cap of Metronome Synth USD is $ 18.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSUSD is 18.81M, with a total supply of 18813744.19351259. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.74M.