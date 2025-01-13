Metapro Price (MPRO)
The live price of Metapro (MPRO) today is 0.00601799 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 354.71K USD. MPRO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metapro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 76.39K USD
- Metapro price change within the day is -5.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 58.94M USD
During today, the price change of Metapro to USD was $ -0.000373746036899491.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metapro to USD was $ -0.0012440340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metapro to USD was $ -0.0009234064.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metapro to USD was $ -0.003979178740405434.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000373746036899491
|-5.84%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012440340
|-20.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009234064
|-15.34%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003979178740405434
|-39.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metapro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.05%
-5.84%
-12.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Metapro is committed to advancing the infrastructure of web3 gaming and eSports markets. Through scalable architecture and strategic team building, Metapro drives the creation of groundbreaking solutions for the market. We are proud to have spearheaded the development of transformative products and initiatives, including: Metapro Wallet: A secure and user-friendly wallet designed to seamlessly interact with web3 applications and decentralized games, providing users with easy access to their digital assets. Web3 Game Arena: Hosting the largest web3 gaming event in Central Europe, the Web3 Game Arena brings together developers, gamers, and enthusiasts to celebrate the future of gaming on the blockchain. Assetto Corsa Web3 Manager: The first application built on top of a leading professional simracing simulator, enabling mod distribution through Metapro's NFTma. Degen Youki: A groundbreaking game fully integrated with Metapro infrastructure, available across multiple platforms including mobile devices. As part of our ecosystem, MPRO Lab plays a pivotal role in the development and implementation of decentralized storage solutions for games and assets. Our network of NODEs ensures secure and efficient storage, empowering developers and gamers alike. At the heart of the Metapro ecosystem lies the NFTma, a key component for tokenizing in-game assets and facilitating ownership on the blockchain. This innovative asset empowers developers to create unique and tradable items within their games, fostering a thriving economy of digital collectibles and experiences.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
