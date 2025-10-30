MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.0011174$ 0.0011174 $ 0.0011174 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.60% Price Change (1D) -11.37% Price Change (7D) -19.61% Price Change (7D) -19.61%

MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, METACADEMAX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. METACADEMAX's all-time high price is $ 0.0011174, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, METACADEMAX has changed by -1.60% over the past hour, -11.37% over 24 hours, and -19.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MetacadeMax (METACADEMAX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 581.87K$ 581.87K $ 581.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 581.87K$ 581.87K $ 581.87K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of MetacadeMax is $ 581.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METACADEMAX is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 581.87K.