Memeputer (MEMEPUTER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00097641 24H High $ 0.00151809 All Time High $ 0.00386168 Lowest Price $ 0.00006515 Price Change (1H) -7.32% Price Change (1D) -25.75% Price Change (7D) +194.56%

Memeputer (MEMEPUTER) real-time price is $0.00112704. Over the past 24 hours, MEMEPUTER traded between a low of $ 0.00097641 and a high of $ 0.00151809, showing active market volatility. MEMEPUTER's all-time high price is $ 0.00386168, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00006515.

In terms of short-term performance, MEMEPUTER has changed by -7.32% over the past hour, -25.75% over 24 hours, and +194.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Memeputer (MEMEPUTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 942.28K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 942.28K Circulation Supply 836.06M Total Supply 836,062,583.9219158

The current Market Cap of Memeputer is $ 942.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEMEPUTER is 836.06M, with a total supply of 836062583.9219158. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 942.28K.