Meme Alliance (MMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0021951 $ 0.0021951 $ 0.0021951 24H Low $ 0.00234868 $ 0.00234868 $ 0.00234868 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0021951$ 0.0021951 $ 0.0021951 24H High $ 0.00234868$ 0.00234868 $ 0.00234868 All Time High $ 0.073829$ 0.073829 $ 0.073829 Lowest Price $ 0.0011163$ 0.0011163 $ 0.0011163 Price Change (1H) -0.82% Price Change (1D) -2.84% Price Change (7D) -7.90% Price Change (7D) -7.90%

Meme Alliance (MMA) real-time price is $0.00221843. Over the past 24 hours, MMA traded between a low of $ 0.0021951 and a high of $ 0.00234868, showing active market volatility. MMA's all-time high price is $ 0.073829, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0011163.

In terms of short-term performance, MMA has changed by -0.82% over the past hour, -2.84% over 24 hours, and -7.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Meme Alliance (MMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.15K$ 189.15K $ 189.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 221.38K$ 221.38K $ 221.38K Circulation Supply 85.44M 85.44M 85.44M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Meme Alliance is $ 189.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MMA is 85.44M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.38K.